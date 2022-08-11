UrduPoint.com

Education Department To Improve Enrollment Drive, DC Says

Sumaira FH Published August 11, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Education department to improve enrollment drive, DC says

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat on Thursday said the education department should further improve the school admission campaign for out-of-school children and on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Pakistan children should be taught about the cultural heritage of the country.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding the admissions in schools drive.

The DC said that the school admission campaign for children should be improved through the identification of children by the local government representatives and also by visiting door-to-door.

He said that education plays an important role in the development of society and along with this, creates a true sense of the value of the country's history and freedom.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad emphasised on improving the ongoing enrollment drive for school children and ensuring measures to enroll all out-of-school children.

He issued instructions to enhance the system of identifying children to make the campaign successful through local government representatives.

In the meeting, issues related to the 75-year celebrations of the country's independence also came under discussion.

The DC also issued instructions to youth affairs, sports, education departments and district administration officers to organise various programs and to ensure full participation of children and youth.

Additional Deputy Commissioner 1 Ali Sher, Additional Assistant Commissioner 2 Lubna Iqbal, Regional Sports Officer Ahmed Zaman, District Youth Officer Talal Saleem, Representative of DEO male, DEO female and other officers also participated in the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Education Abbottabad Male Independence All Government

Recent Stories

Punjab CM vows to expand child protection bureau's ..

Punjab CM vows to expand child protection bureau's score

2 hours ago
 Court removes sedition, other charges against Amma ..

Court removes sedition, other charges against Ammad Yousaf

3 hours ago
 OIC General Secretariat Condemns the Intensive Fir ..

OIC General Secretariat Condemns the Intensive Firing by Illegal Armenian Armed ..

4 hours ago
 Darya E Sindh Se Bodies Nikalne Wale Razakar - 15 ..

Darya E Sindh Se Bodies Nikalne Wale Razakar - 15 Sal Se Koi Paisa Liye Bagair Y ..

4 hours ago
 'The legend of Maula Jatt' will hit cinemas this y ..

'The legend of Maula Jatt' will hit cinemas this year in Oct

4 hours ago
 Introducing Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fo ..

Introducing Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4: The Most Versatile Device ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.