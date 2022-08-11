Education department to improve enrollment drive, DC says

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat on Thursday said the education department should further improve the school admission campaign for out-of-school children and on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Pakistan children should be taught about the cultural heritage of the country.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding the admissions in schools drive.

The DC said that the school admission campaign for children should be improved through the identification of children by the local government representatives and also by visiting door-to-door.

He said that education plays an important role in the development of society and along with this, creates a true sense of the value of the country's history and freedom.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad emphasised on improving the ongoing enrollment drive for school children and ensuring measures to enroll all out-of-school children.

He issued instructions to enhance the system of identifying children to make the campaign successful through local government representatives.

In the meeting, issues related to the 75-year celebrations of the country's independence also came under discussion.

The DC also issued instructions to youth affairs, sports, education departments and district administration officers to organise various programs and to ensure full participation of children and youth.

Additional Deputy Commissioner 1 Ali Sher, Additional Assistant Commissioner 2 Lubna Iqbal, Regional Sports Officer Ahmed Zaman, District Youth Officer Talal Saleem, Representative of DEO male, DEO female and other officers also participated in the meeting.