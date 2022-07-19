UrduPoint.com

Education Departments To Play Its Role For The Provision Of Quality Education: DC Abbottabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 19, 2022 | 12:41 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :The Department of Education and Education Monitoring Authority (EMA) should play its role in monitoring and ensuring the implementation of quality education in all schools across the district.

This was expressed by Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat while chairing District Steering Committee Education Department Abbottabad at his office.

He further said that actions should be taken for the improvement of schools by making the committee active for utilization of PTC funds, utilization of PTC funds and further release of grants should be linked to better use of past funds.

Tariq Salam Marwat said that in terms of the provision of water and other facilities in all the schools, the Education Department should ensure facilities through PTC funds and conditional grants.

Providing quality education and facilities to the children is the top priority of the district administration and all possible support will be ensured for this purpose, adding the Deputy Commissioner said.

He also directed Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad to inspect the schools regarding the land demarcation and ensure the solution of the issue, immediate solution of water problems in GPS Terhana, GMS Shahkot, GMS Terhana will be ensured soon through Public Health and PTC and other funds.

It was directed to ensure the repair of the GPS Tohidabad building as soon as possible, repair of the boundary wall of GMS Mangal, Gali Batangi should be ensured soon and steps should be taken to ensure the improvement of early childhood schools.

