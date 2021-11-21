UrduPoint.com

Education Dept. Allows Students Of Snow Hit Areas To Continue Education In Other Cities

21st November 2021

Education dept. allows students of snow hit areas to continue education in other cities

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Education Department Mansehra Sunday allowed students of snow-clad areas of the district to continue their education in other cities.

According to details, education department also notified the permission to the students of Kaghan, Naran and Shugran valleys to continue their studies in other areas of the district.

The permission was granted by the department in the light of closure of the schools and colleges owing to the coronavirus during the year.

This step of the education department Mansehra would facilitate the students to continue their studies. In the past at the end of November usually winter vacations have been started in the upper parts of district Mansehra where residents also migrate to other areas due to the heavy snowfall.

