Education Dept Approves Second Shift Classes In 48 Schools Of District Mansehra

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 05:10 PM

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :District Education Office (DEO) Mansehra Sunday started admission drive in 48 newly upgraded evening schools including 40 Primary and 4 middle and 4 high schools of the district.

According to the details, in district Mansehra drive for admission in the second shifts of the schools has been stared while some schools have started classes in the evening shift.

The education department has approved upgradation of 48 schools of district Mansehra for a double shift, 40 primary schools have been upgraded for 6th, 7th and 8th class while 4 middle schools were upgraded where class 9th and 10 would be started and for high schools were also approved for 11th and 12th classes.

In some schools second shift classes have been started while in most of the schools' deputation of staff was in progress.

Syed Noman Shah a local journalist said that approval of the second shift in the government schools was a highly appreciated step of the education department in district Manshera which would help to overcome the shortage of schools and buildings.

He further said that the existing school buildings would be utilized in the evening shift which is a huge relief for the education department against the demand for new schools.

