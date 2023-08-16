Open Menu

Education Dept Decides Action Over Noncompliance Of Orders

Sumaira FH Published August 16, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Education dept decides action over noncompliance of orders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :The education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, following complaints from the general public, has decided to initiate action over non-compliance of the orders and instructions issued to the officers and officials of the department.

In a notification issued here on Wednesday, the Education Department said that it has been observed that the heads of the subordinate offices, educational institutions, principals and headmasters often create hurdles in the implementation of the orders, notifications issued by the competent authority which is misconduct under the E&D Rules 2011.

It said that henceforth if information regarding non-compliance of orders or instructions of the department by any officer, official of subordinate offices or educational institution is received, then strict disciplinary action shall be taken against the delinquent officer or official under E&D Rules 2011.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group marks 15 years of l ..

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group marks 15 years of leading climate action

6 minutes ago
 ADNEC Group opens new Capital Holiday office in Mu ..

ADNEC Group opens new Capital Holiday office in Munich

6 minutes ago
 27 private companies, national entities, sponsor 1 ..

27 private companies, national entities, sponsor 1st edition of Emirates Labour ..

51 minutes ago
 UAE continues to provide humanitarian relief to Su ..

UAE continues to provide humanitarian relief to Sudanese refugees and local comm ..

51 minutes ago
 ‘DYOD: Donate Your Own Device’ campaign launch ..

‘DYOD: Donate Your Own Device’ campaign launched to collect 10,000 devices f ..

1 hour ago
 PCB announces first-ever domestic contracts for wo ..

PCB announces first-ever domestic contracts for women cricketers

1 hour ago
Dubai Chamber of Commerce discusses future of priv ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce discusses future of private notary office services

1 hour ago
 Iran jails Director Roustaee over Cannes film scre ..

Iran jails Director Roustaee over Cannes film screening

1 hour ago
 Mir Sarfraz Chakar Domki, Agha Shakeel Durrani cal ..

Mir Sarfraz Chakar Domki, Agha Shakeel Durrani call on Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

2 hours ago
 Air Link to assemble Xiaomi TVs locally, expands o ..

Air Link to assemble Xiaomi TVs locally, expands operations

2 hours ago
 US reaffirms support to Pakistan in areas of mutua ..

US reaffirms support to Pakistan in areas of mutual interest

4 hours ago
 Rana Sana, Raja Riaz eye elections next year in Fe ..

Rana Sana, Raja Riaz eye elections next year in Feb

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan