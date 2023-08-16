Education dept decides action over noncompliance of orders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :The education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, following complaints from the general public, has decided to initiate action over non-compliance of the orders and instructions issued to the officers and officials of the department.

In a notification issued here on Wednesday, the Education Department said that it has been observed that the heads of the subordinate offices, educational institutions, principals and headmasters often create hurdles in the implementation of the orders, notifications issued by the competent authority which is misconduct under the E&D Rules 2011.

It said that henceforth if information regarding non-compliance of orders or instructions of the department by any officer, official of subordinate offices or educational institution is received, then strict disciplinary action shall be taken against the delinquent officer or official under E&D Rules 2011.