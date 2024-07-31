Education Dept Deducts Salaries Of 100 Teachers On Negligence Of Duties In Kohlu
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 31, 2024 | 11:24 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Kohlu Education Department on Wednesday deducted salaries of 100 teachers on negligence of their duties while show cause notices were issued to 90 teachers during taking action against absent educators.
According to the report, in the light of the decision made by the Department of Education in the meeting of the District Education Group, the salaries of more than one hundred male and female absent teaching and non-teaching staff have been deducted and 90 employees were also asked to answer through issuing show cause notice.
According to District Education Officer (DEO) Hafeezullah Marri, action has been taken against the absent employees in the education department in the light of the meeting of the District Education Group.
Answers have also been sought from the employees including deduction of salaries, he said.
He said that in case of non-satisfactory response, the concerned absentee employees would be subject to other departmental action including dismissal.
He said that the functioning of all educational institutions across the district was the first priority for interest of students’ future saying that in this context, with the support of the Deputy Commissioner and the district administration, the education department was taking vigorous steps to activate all the inactive schools and continue the education.
On the other hand, departmental actions have also been intensified against the absent teaching staff, he noted.
