Open Menu

Education Dept Deducts Salaries Of 100 Teachers On Negligence Of Duties In Kohlu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 31, 2024 | 11:24 PM

Education Dept deducts salaries of 100 teachers on negligence of duties in Kohlu

Kohlu Education Department on Wednesday deducted salaries of 100 teachers on negligence of their duties while show cause notices were issued to 90 teachers during taking action against absent educators

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Kohlu Education Department on Wednesday deducted salaries of 100 teachers on negligence of their duties while show cause notices were issued to 90 teachers during taking action against absent educators.

According to the report, in the light of the decision made by the Department of Education in the meeting of the District Education Group, the salaries of more than one hundred male and female absent teaching and non-teaching staff have been deducted and 90 employees were also asked to answer through issuing show cause notice.

According to District Education Officer (DEO) Hafeezullah Marri, action has been taken against the absent employees in the education department in the light of the meeting of the District Education Group.

Answers have also been sought from the employees including deduction of salaries, he said.

He said that in case of non-satisfactory response, the concerned absentee employees would be subject to other departmental action including dismissal.

He said that the functioning of all educational institutions across the district was the first priority for interest of students’ future saying that in this context, with the support of the Deputy Commissioner and the district administration, the education department was taking vigorous steps to activate all the inactive schools and continue the education.

On the other hand, departmental actions have also been intensified against the absent teaching staff, he noted.

Related Topics

Education Male Kohlu All From

Recent Stories

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

9 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

9 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

9 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

9 hours ago
 One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

9 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

9 hours ago
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

9 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

9 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

9 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

9 hours ago
 FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024- ..

FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25

9 hours ago
 Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help ..

Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan