Education Dept Hands Over Appointment Orders To 112 Teachers In Kohlu

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2025 | 11:20 PM

Education Dept hands over appointment orders to 112 teachers in Kohlu

The Education Department in Kohlu handed over appointment orders to 112 male and female teachers

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) The Education Department in Kohlu handed over appointment orders to 112 male and female teachers.

Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Aqeel Baloch and District Education Officer Jafar Khan Zarkoon distributed appointment orders among men and female teachers at a ceremony held at the DC’s Office.

Concerned officials and others were also present at the ceremony.

The officers congratulated all the newly appointed teachers and expressed their best wishes.

On this occasion, the DC said that all teachers should perform their responsibilities with hard work, honesty and dedication.

He further said that due to these appointments, schools across the district that were closed due to shortage of teachers would be reactivated which is an important step for educational development.

District Education Officer (DEO) Jafar Khan Zarkoon also welcomed the move and said that the Education Department was taking all possible steps to improve the field of education and the newly appointed teachers would play an important role in this mission.

