Education Dept Notifies Posting, Transfer Of Two Officers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2022 | 04:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary education department on Thursday notified the posting and transfer of two officers of BS-17 with immediate effect.

It said that Shawana Haleem, Section Officer Schools (Male) has been transferred and posted as Section Officer Schools (Female), while Muhammad Yousaf, Section Officer Autonomous Bodies, has been posted as Section Officer (Male).

However, he would also look after charge of the post of SO Autonomous Bodies in addition to his own duties.

