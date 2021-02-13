Education dept. notifies upgradation of five schools in district Haripur

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Education department Khaber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday notified upgradation of five schools in district Haripur including three boys and two girls schools.

According to the notification issued by the education department KPK, five schools of Darwaish, Banda Mughlan, Changi Bandi, Kangra Maghan and Noordi would be upgraded.

The upgradation of schools in district Haripur was made possible with the efforts of provincial minister Akbar Ayub Khan, an official said.

People acknowledged the contribution of Ayub Khan for his efforts to provide education facilities to the students at their door steps.

Earlier, students of the villages used to go far-flung villages of district Haripur for high school education.