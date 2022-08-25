UrduPoint.com

Education Dept Organizes Day Long Dengue Fever Awareness Seminar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2022 | 07:47 PM

Education Department in collaboration with District Health Officer (DHO) office in Abbottabad on Thursday organized an awareness seminar on the prevention and control of Dengue at the District Education Officer (DEO) Office

Guest speaker and District Medical Entomologist Afia Zaib Khan explained the measures for the prevention and control of Dengue. She said"Dengue fever is a tropical-borne disease characterized by mosquito bites and the virus.

Afia Khan said,"The breed of mosquito called Aedesaegypti, transmits the virus, to know the ways to avoid dengue, it is important to know that these mosquitoes are said to be prevalent a lot more during the day than at night, hence, the chances of being bitten by this mosquito are high during the day." She said"Dengue spreads when an affected (dengue) individual is bitten by a mosquito and that mosquito bites another individual." The students and staff showed keen interest and asked several questions. During the seminar pamphlets and posters were also distributed among the students.

The seminar was attended by Hafiz Khurram Nadeem Assistant District Education Officer (ASDEO) male, Irum Shehzadi ASDEO female, head of the institutions, faculty members and a large number of students.

The current state of Dengue fever in two districts of Hazra division including Haripur and Mansehra was worsening while the number of dengue fever patients is very in district Abbottabad.

According to the health department, the number of Dengue fever patients registered in district Abbottabad was only 6, Mansehra 19 and in district Haripur 109.

District Medical Entomologist Afia Zaib Khan while talking to APP said that all dengue fever patients in district Abbottabad have a travel history and up till now no local case has been registered.

She further said,"Besides the fog spray and other practical measures for the eradication of the dengue fever in district Abbottabad we are also organizing seminars and workshops and we are focusing to train our youth and students."

