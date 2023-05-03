Education dept promotes 22 teachers, eight clerks

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :The education department promoted 22 teachers and eight clerks in the next grade after recommendation of the departmental promotion committee.

A spokesman for the education department said the DPC recommended promotion of five junior and three senior clerks.

Similarly, it also recommended the promotion of 10 Arabic teachers and 12 female teachers from PST to EST.

However, computer test would be arranged at the Government MC Higher Secondary SchoolKotwali Road on May 6 for promotion of class-IV employees on clerk posts.