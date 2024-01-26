Education Dept Relaxes Uniform Regulations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2024 | 04:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) In response to the recent cold wave in Peshawar, the Primary and Secondary schools’ administration has decided to ease uniform regulations for the students.
A notification from the Department of Primary and Secondary education allows students to wear a sweater or coat of their choice to keep themselves warm at school.
The decision aimed at addressing the impact of the cold weather on academic activities. The relaxation in uniform rules will remain in effect until the weather conditions improve.
Recent Stories
President promulgates Apostille Ordinance 2024 waiving attestation of documents
US voices concerns over freedom of press, expression in Pakistan ahead of polls
ECP decides to make SMS service 8300 free of charge from Monday next
Chaudhary Parvez Elahi gets SC order to contest upcoming elections
Int’l Customs Day being observed today
All political parties enjoy level playing field, says PM Kakar
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024
US stocks rise on strong growth data
Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches AJK-wide Orphan Sponsorship Pro ..
Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meeting on minority rights
Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane crash
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Parents asked to protect their children amid rising pneumonia cases39 seconds ago
-
Police start security training for general elections 202446 seconds ago
-
Death anniversary of renowned poet Rehan Azmi observed53 seconds ago
-
Taimur Azam defends PhD thesis11 minutes ago
-
1198 violators of election conduct face penalties, warnings11 minutes ago
-
ECP grants magisterial authority to DRO for 2024 elections11 minutes ago
-
Four MEPCO employees suspended over poor performance21 minutes ago
-
Transporters forbidden to ply LPG-powered vehicles on roads21 minutes ago
-
Two died and 9 injured in Kohistan jeep accident21 minutes ago
-
President promulgates Apostille Ordinance 2024 waiving attestation of documents24 minutes ago
-
Swabi police seize drugs, arrest 634 traffickers in three months31 minutes ago
-
DPO Tank lauds role of DRC in resolving disputes amicably31 minutes ago