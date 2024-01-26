Education Dept relaxes uniform regulations

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) In response to the recent cold wave in Peshawar, the Primary and Secondary schools’ administration has decided to ease uniform regulations for the students.

A notification from the Department of Primary and Secondary education allows students to wear a sweater or coat of their choice to keep themselves warm at school.

The decision aimed at addressing the impact of the cold weather on academic activities. The relaxation in uniform rules will remain in effect until the weather conditions improve.