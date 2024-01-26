Open Menu

Education Dept Relaxes Uniform Regulations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Education Dept relaxes uniform regulations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) In response to the recent cold wave in Peshawar, the Primary and Secondary schools’ administration has decided to ease uniform regulations for the students.

A notification from the Department of Primary and Secondary education allows students to wear a sweater or coat of their choice to keep themselves warm at school.

The decision aimed at addressing the impact of the cold weather on academic activities. The relaxation in uniform rules will remain in effect until the weather conditions improve.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Education From

Recent Stories

President promulgates Apostille Ordinance 2024 wai ..

President promulgates Apostille Ordinance 2024 waiving attestation of documents

24 minutes ago
 US voices concerns over freedom of press, expressi ..

US voices concerns over freedom of press, expression in Pakistan ahead of polls

1 hour ago
 ECP decides to make SMS service 8300 free of charg ..

ECP decides to make SMS service 8300 free of charge from Monday next

3 hours ago
 Chaudhary Parvez Elahi gets SC order to contest up ..

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi gets SC order to contest upcoming elections

3 hours ago
 Int’l Customs Day being observed today

Int’l Customs Day being observed today

3 hours ago
 All political parties enjoy level playing field, s ..

All political parties enjoy level playing field, says PM Kakar

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024

8 hours ago
 US stocks rise on strong growth data

US stocks rise on strong growth data

17 hours ago
 Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches A ..

Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches AJK-wide Orphan Sponsorship Pro ..

17 hours ago
 Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meetin ..

Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meeting on minority rights

17 hours ago
 Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane c ..

Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane crash

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan