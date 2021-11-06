Education dept sealed crime scene of hidden cameras at Karachi school: FIA

(@FahadShabbir)

The agency officials say they could not see the crime scene as it was sealed by the school education department officials without taking them or the police into confidence.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 6th, 2021) The Federal investigation agency (FIA) said that Sindh Education department that seal the school where the hidden cameras were found from women’s washroom did not coordinate with it or police.

According to a tv report, the agency found itself at loggerheads with the provincial education department and claimed that the crime scene was contaminated. The report suggested that FIA team waited for hours outside the private school as the school department officials found the concealed camera behind the washroom basins and consequently sealed the premises.

The incident was reported at girls school located in the Scheme-33 of Safoora Goth area of Karachi.

The FIA officials said that the washrooms being sealed by the education department since the evening they could not step inside the private school and blamed the school department officials for not keeping it and the police into the loop over its raid on Friday.

They said that the FIA team would have completed their provisional reports on the event and also analyze the installed cameras and the DVR, if the education department had intimated it of the development, the reservations emerged.

The FIA team , according to a local TV report, also claimed that the crime scene was unintentionally contaminated by the ministry teams. The five-member team of FIA including a woman officer reached the spot but could not enter there as it was sealed. The FIA team said that while the education department phoned them for conducting the probe they still waited a written or an online request for it.

The authority’s team raided the site and discovered the concealed camera behind the washroom basins after the woman staff of the school shared their suspicion with the Sindh Education and Literacy Department of hidden installed cameras inside the toilets meant for women and girls.