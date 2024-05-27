Education Dept Serves Recruitment Schedule For Children Of Ex-service Personal
Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2024 | 04:40 PM
DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Local education department sought applications from eligible candidates for recruitment under 17- A until end of the month.
According to statement of CEO Education, Abdul Rehman Laghari, as issued in the circular, children either of retired employees on medical ground or died during service tenure who've passed intermediate exam with second division at least having expertise in computer literacy are stand eligible to apply for the job.
The shortlisted candidates would've to appear in typing test to be conducted at Government City High school, block no.10 on 11th of June, next month, it's said.
