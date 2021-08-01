Education Dept. takes notice against staff during SSC, Inter Exams

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department took strong notice against the supervisory staff who involved in misusing powers during SSC and Inter Examination-2021.

In this connection, the KP Education Department, through a letter, took strong notice and sent this letter to the heads of all education boards regarding poor arrangements in matriculation and intermediate examinations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Complaints of corruption and poor management were received against the examination staff and in this connection, the education department KP directed the heads of all educational boards to compile a complete report on the relevant complaints and immediately send it to the education department for further action against all those found misusing of their power.