Education Dept to inspect 'ECE Rooms' across KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Department of Education would conduct an inspection of Early Childhood Education (ECE) rooms 2021-22 in government schools of 19 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province on Friday.

The inspection was being launched following complaints of scams and alleged irregularities related to early childhood education in various districts, said a letter issued by the Education Department here.

The Department of Education had requested records from all the districts through the letter.

It is worth mentioning here that the Department of Education had established special classrooms under ECE in Primary schools of 22 districts of KP.

Complaints were received in that regard in which irregularities were revealed. The complaint cell of the said department also inspected the rooms of these schools, it added.