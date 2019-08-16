(@imziishan)

Under the auspices of District Special Education Department, a rally was staged to condemn Indian atrocities on people of Kashmir

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Under the auspices of District Special education Department, a rally was staged to condemn Indian atrocities on people of Kashmir.

The rally led by District Education Officer (Special Education) Samina Akhtar and Deputy District Education Officer (Special Education) Syed Aqeel Ahmed Bukhari was taken out from the Special Education School.

The rally marched on city roads.

The participants of the rally including the employees of the department and students of Special Education school had held banners inscribed with slogans against India.

The speakers addressing the rally strongly condemned India forces' atrocities on people of Kashmir.They vowed that Kashmir would be liberated from India soon.

They urged international community to play their due role for the protection of rights of people of Indian occupied Kashmir.