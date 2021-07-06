UrduPoint.com
Education Deptt Attock Bags First Position In Punjab By Enrolling 23741 Students In Schools

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 06:20 PM

Education deptt Attock bags first position in Punjab by enrolling 23741 students in schools

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Education department Attock has bagged first position in enrollment drive in Punjab province by enrolling 23741 students in public sector schools.

CEO Education Attock Malik Mohsin Abbas while giving details of the drive told newsmen that at Primary and elementary level in tehsil Attock 1896 students, in tehsil Fatehjang 2921, in tehsil Hasanabdal 2154, in tehsil Hazro 1813, in tehsil Jand 1818 and in tehsil Pindigheb 2200 students while at secondary level 9939 students have been enrolled.

Mohsin Abbas said, this was a team work and his team which include education officers and teachers played their role well.

He said, public sector schools have all facilities and highly qualified teachers and efforts are being made to give quality education to the young generation.

He said, tehsil Fatehjang bagged first position in this enrollment drive while Pindigheb got second position and Hasanabdal bagged third position.

More Stories From Pakistan

