Education deptt displays revised merit list for various cadres of male teachers

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :The Department of education (Male) Abbottabad Tuesday has displayed the revised merit lists of candidates of different cadres for recruitment of teachers through the recent ETA test in the District Education Office.

The revised merit list included Subject Specialist (SS) Physics, Secondary school Teacher (SST) Biochemistry, AT, TT, Qari, and CTIT.

In case of any objection, all the candidates should submit their complaints by May 21, 2022 alongwith their documentary evidence in writing.

It is pertinent to note that no appeal would be considered after the deadline.