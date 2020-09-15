Education deptt forms two member committee to inquire into death of student

The Sindh School Education & Literacy Department on Tuesday formed a two member committee to inquire and submit detailed report about the death of a female student in Happy Palace Grammar Secondary School, F.B. Are

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :The Sindh School education & Literacy Department on Tuesday formed a two member committee to inquire and submit detailed report about the death of a female student in Happy Palace Grammar Secondary School, F.B. Area.

According to a notification,the committee would immediately visit the said school and submitted the detailed report by Wednesday.

Earlier, a female student Areeba Asif aged 15 years who was student of Class 9th fell from the stairs at Happy Palace Grammar Secondary School, Campus-3, and died on the spot on Tuesday.

It is pertinent to mentioned here that the educational institutions have reopened on Tuesday after being remained close for about six months due to outbreak of COVID-19.