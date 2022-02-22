Education deptt holds talent hunt competition

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :District education department Tuesday organized one-day event in connection with talent hunt programme for art, paintings and other cultural competitions at district council hall here.

A large number of students from schools and colleges participated in Punjab Talent Hunt Programme that was arranged on the directions of Chief Minister Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Akbar Bukhari, Focal Person of the Education department said that these competitionswould increase self-confidence among students and also would pave the way to excel them in practical life with good productivity level, he added.