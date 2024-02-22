- Home
- Pakistan
- Education deptt issues notices to over 150 schools over poor performance in matric exams
Education Deptt Issues Notices To Over 150 Schools Over Poor Performance In Matric Exams
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2024 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) The Elementary and Secondary Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued notices to more than 150 schools in the province over the poor performance of schools in matriculation examinations.
More than 150 principals, vice principals and teachers have been issued show cause notices by the provincial education department and asked to submit their explanations within seven-day, said a notification here Thursday.
An explanation has also been sought from 13 school teachers of different cadres in Peshawar, it said.
The education department has also directed these teachers to appear within seven-day of receiving the notice.
Recent Stories
Int’l Conference on Breaking Barriers through Diversity, Inclusivity begins fr ..
Kohli’s family become unwitting subjects of AI algorithms
Ambassador Tirmizi highlights opportunities for Pakistani companies in Middle Ea ..
Governor Punjab signs summary for Punjab Assembly session tomorrow
Adiala jail officials unveil reasons behind keeping Bushra Bibi at Bani Gala
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance bilateral trade, investment in various s ..
Suspect running social media campaign against CJP Isa arrested
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2024
Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka take T20 series
Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Ma ..
AJK observes Mother Language Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Delay in issuance of Passport: Mohtasib takes strict notice9 minutes ago
-
Int’l Conference on Breaking Barriers through Diversity, Inclusivity begins from Monday18 minutes ago
-
Awareness session on 'Self-knowledge builds self-esteem'19 minutes ago
-
PM expresses gratitude to cabinet members, officers, staff for successful operation of caretaker set ..19 minutes ago
-
Three-day anti-polio drive to start from Feb 26 to cover Multan district19 minutes ago
-
One killed, another injured as Truck falls into ravine29 minutes ago
-
ICT admin introduces convenient vehicle services at Trail 339 minutes ago
-
500 kites recovered, four arrested49 minutes ago
-
Analysts pins hopes on new coalition to redress acute economic crisis49 minutes ago
-
Man killed over family dispute59 minutes ago
-
Protecting bar interests top priority: DBA secretary59 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab signs summary for Punjab Assembly session tomorrow1 hour ago