Education deptt issues notices to over 150 schools over poor performance in matric exams

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) The Elementary and Secondary Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued notices to more than 150 schools in the province over the poor performance of schools in matriculation examinations.

More than 150 principals, vice principals and teachers have been issued show cause notices by the provincial education department and asked to submit their explanations within seven-day, said a notification here Thursday.

An explanation has also been sought from 13 school teachers of different cadres in Peshawar, it said.

The education department has also directed these teachers to appear within seven-day of receiving the notice.