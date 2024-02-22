Open Menu

Education Deptt Issues Notices To Over 150 Schools Over Poor Performance In Matric Exams

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Education deptt issues notices to over 150 schools over poor performance in matric exams

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) The Elementary and Secondary Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued notices to more than 150 schools in the province over the poor performance of schools in matriculation examinations.

More than 150 principals, vice principals and teachers have been issued show cause notices by the provincial education department and asked to submit their explanations within seven-day, said a notification here Thursday.

An explanation has also been sought from 13 school teachers of different cadres in Peshawar, it said.

The education department has also directed these teachers to appear within seven-day of receiving the notice.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Education From

Recent Stories

Int’l Conference on Breaking Barriers through Di ..

Int’l Conference on Breaking Barriers through Diversity, Inclusivity begins fr ..

18 minutes ago
 Kohli’s family become unwitting subjects of AI a ..

Kohli’s family become unwitting subjects of AI algorithms

30 minutes ago
 Ambassador Tirmizi highlights opportunities for Pa ..

Ambassador Tirmizi highlights opportunities for Pakistani companies in Middle Ea ..

1 hour ago
 Governor Punjab signs summary for Punjab Assembly ..

Governor Punjab signs summary for Punjab Assembly session tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Adiala jail officials unveil reasons behind keepin ..

Adiala jail officials unveil reasons behind keeping Bushra Bibi at Bani Gala

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance bilateral ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance bilateral trade, investment in various s ..

3 hours ago
Suspect running social media campaign against CJP ..

Suspect running social media campaign against CJP Isa arrested

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka ..

Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka take T20 series

16 hours ago
 Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and ..

Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Ma ..

16 hours ago
 AJK observes Mother Language Day

AJK observes Mother Language Day

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan