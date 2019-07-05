Education Deptt. Khyber kicks out 1122 ghost employees

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa education Department District Khyber Friday kicked out 1122 ghost employees over their long absence from duty besides recovering more than one billion rupees from them.

After receiving complaints by Addl.

DC Khyber Jamshed Khan about absenteeism of employees in different departments, Deputy Commissioner Khyber Mehmood Aslam Wazir directed head of concerned departments to take action against ghost employees.

The Education Department Khyber taking action has removed 1122 ghost employees over their prolong absence from duty and recovered Rs10,255,517.

Deputy Commissioner lauded the efforts of District Education Officer Jadoon Khan and directed to continue such actions in future.