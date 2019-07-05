UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Education Deptt. Khyber Kicks Out 1122 Ghost Employees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 07:35 PM

Education Deptt. Khyber kicks out 1122 ghost employees

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department District Khyber Friday kicked out 1122 ghost employees over their long absence from duty besides recovering more than one billion rupees from them

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa education Department District Khyber Friday kicked out 1122 ghost employees over their long absence from duty besides recovering more than one billion rupees from them.

After receiving complaints by Addl.

DC Khyber Jamshed Khan about absenteeism of employees in different departments, Deputy Commissioner Khyber Mehmood Aslam Wazir directed head of concerned departments to take action against ghost employees.

The Education Department Khyber taking action has removed 1122 ghost employees over their prolong absence from duty and recovered Rs10,255,517.

Deputy Commissioner lauded the efforts of District Education Officer Jadoon Khan and directed to continue such actions in future.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Jamshed Mehmood Aslam Rescue 1122 From Billion

Recent Stories

Rescue-1122 provides services to 880 road accident ..

25 seconds ago

Indian Sikh yatrees visit Gurdwara Sucha Soda

28 seconds ago

It's time to control expenditure to save economy: ..

30 seconds ago

Three profiteers held in Sialkot

32 seconds ago

Youth killed in dacoity in Sialkot

7 minutes ago

Zelenskyy Says Reached Agreement on Expansion of F ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.