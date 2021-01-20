UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Education Deptt, Peshawar BISE Sign MoU For Digitalization Of ESEF System

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 11:39 PM

Education deptt, Peshawar BISE sign MoU for digitalization of ESEF system

Elementary and Secondary Education Foundation and Peshawar Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Wednesday inked a MoU for conversion of all system of Elementary and Secondary Education Foundation (ESEF) to digital technology

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ):Elementary and Secondary Education Foundation and Peshawar Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Wednesday inked a MoU for conversion of all system of Elementary and Secondary Education Foundation (ESEF) to digital technology.

Provincial Minister for Education Shahram Khan Taraqai and Managing Director Zarif Al-Mani signed the agreement under which all the details of teachers and students of ESEF schools and their performance would be available on the dashboard.

Talking to media on the occasion the minister said the foundation has an imperative role in reducing drop-out ratio of students and bringing new students to schools, adding that after digitalization of the entire system of ESEF the merit and transparency would be maintained and there would no room for error.

He said that under the voucher scheme Rs 450 million has been released to the schools which were performing well while a summary has been sent to the finance department for other payments.

Replying to a question, Taraki said that work on uniform education system is in progress under which the uniform education system would be introduced from grade-1 to grade 5 from new academic year.

In order to curb practice of cheating in examinations it would be mandatory for all public and private schools to install cameras at examination halls and exams would not be allowed at halls without cameras, he warned.

Appreciating the performance of Managing Director Elementary and Secondary Education Zarif Al-Maani and his team, Shahram Khan Tarkai said that a series of reforms has started in this institution and it will soon rise to the heights of popularity.

Related Topics

Peshawar Technology Education Progress BISE Media All From Agreement Merit Packaging Limited Million

Recent Stories

Minister of Community Development attends senior E ..

26 minutes ago

FAB signs definitive agreement to acquire100 perce ..

26 minutes ago

Muslim filmmaker in India forced to issue 'uncondi ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan wants to strengthen ties with Vietnam in ..

9 minutes ago

Mayor Islamabad planted pine tree at NPC

9 minutes ago

FM Qureshi for deeper Pak-EU engagement in economi ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.