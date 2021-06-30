UrduPoint.com
Education Deptt Re-modifies Notification About Summer Vacations

Wed 30th June 2021 | 05:40 PM

Education deptt re-modifies notification about summer vacations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :The Elementary and Secondary Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday re-modified its notification that classes in all government schools from class Kachi (KG) to class 8th would remain close on account of summer vacations from July 1 to July11 while classes of 9th to 12th would continue.

Similarly, Cadet College and private schools in KP were allowed to decide about the summer vacations at their own.

It is worth mentioning here that in first notification the education department had announced summer holidays from July 1 to July11 for all educational institutions across the province.

