Education Deptt Restricts Exam Duty, Posting, Transfers Of Enumerators

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2023 | 03:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (E&SE) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday refrained Chairmen of all boards of intermediate and secondary education, directors of E&SE and District Education Officers from engaging teaching faculty on census duty in examination or any other duty till further order.

A notification issued here said that the field operations of the 7th population and housing census-2023 have been extended due to negative or slow growth rates in the Peshawar, DI Khan and Abbottabad districts of the province.

It was therefore directed that all the enumerators engaged for census purposes should adhere to the instructions issued by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics and they should not be posted, transferred or engaged in any other duty till further order, adding that violators if any would proceed accordingly.

