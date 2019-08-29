UrduPoint.com
Education Deptt. Sets Up Control Room On Flood Situation

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 09:07 PM

Education deptt. sets up Control room on flood situation

The District Education Officer (Primary) Hyderabad Thursday established district level Emergency Response Centre/Control Room at the office of the Assistant Education Officer to monitor potential flood situation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :The District education Officer (Primary) Hyderabad Thursday established district level Emergency Response Centre/Control Room at the office of the Assistant Education Officer to monitor potential flood situation.

The Assistant Education Officer, Aslam Parvez has been nominated as focal person of the Emergency Response Centre/Control Room. He can be contacted on cell phone number 0333-2781917 for any information regarding flood situation.

