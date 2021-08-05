UrduPoint.com

Education Deptt Stages Rally On "Yaum-e-Istehsal"

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 06:50 PM

Education deptt stages rally on "Yaum-e-Istehsal"

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :The education department staged a protest rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris on "Yaum-e-Istihsal".

CEO Education Ali Ahmad Siyan led the rally which started from the CEO Office while the participants holding banners and placard chanted slogans against Indian atrocities.

Speaking on the occasion, the CEO Education said that Kashmiris had been facing Indian atrocities for the last seven decades as they were raising voice for their freedom.

He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan had highlighted the Kashmir issue at international forum in a most befitting manner.

The nation would continue its moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiri people of Indian IllegallyOccupied Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

Related Topics

India Imran Khan Prime Minister Protest Education Jammu Moral From

Recent Stories

Noor Mukadam Case: Bail plea of Zahir Jafferâ€™s p ..

Noor Mukadam Case: Bail plea of Zahir Jafferâ€™s parents rejected

48 minutes ago
 Singer Rihanna is officially a billionaire, Forbes ..

Singer Rihanna is officially a billionaire, Forbes says

57 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints new senior officials ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints new senior officials at Dubai Culture

1 hour ago
 Satellites reveal how forests increase cloud and c ..

Satellites reveal how forests increase cloud and cool climate: European Space Ag ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Sports Council discusses cooperation with ..

Sharjah Sports Council discusses cooperation with Spanish newspaper &#039;Marca& ..

1 hour ago
 UVAS observes one minute silence to express solida ..

UVAS observes one minute silence to express solidarity with oppressed Kashmiri p ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.