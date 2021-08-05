Education deptt stages rally on "Yaum-e-Istehsal"

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :The education department staged a protest rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris on "Yaum-e-Istihsal".

CEO Education Ali Ahmad Siyan led the rally which started from the CEO Office while the participants holding banners and placard chanted slogans against Indian atrocities.

Speaking on the occasion, the CEO Education said that Kashmiris had been facing Indian atrocities for the last seven decades as they were raising voice for their freedom.

He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan had highlighted the Kashmir issue at international forum in a most befitting manner.

The nation would continue its moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiri people of Indian IllegallyOccupied Jammu and Kashmir, he said.