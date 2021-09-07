UrduPoint.com

Education Deptt To Be Made Digital This Year, Says Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 12:00 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for school education Department (SED) Dr Murad Raas said on Monday that all functions of the department would be 100 percent digitized by the end of current year.

He announced this while addressing the inaugural ceremony of teachers training on digital skills here at the Quaid e Azam academy for Educational Development (QAED).

Senior officials of SED, QAED and microsoft were also present on the occasion.

The Minister said that following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to digitalize every sector, SED launched the 21st Century Digital Skils Programme to give training to all teachers through the Microsoft.

He said that all resources were being utilized to achieve complete digitalisation target.

He said that under the training project, Microsoft would train 72 Lead Trainers who would further train 8700 Master trainers to initiate the programme in future while total 5000 teachers would be trained in the first phase.

The Minister said that the digital revolution would not only resolve the problems of teachers, students and staff but also help ensuring transparency.

Referring to major issues of the department, Dr Murad Raas said that transfer, posting,attendance and appointments of the staff were successfully put on digital system whichencouraged the merit.

