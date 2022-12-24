Education deptt to establish cricket coaching camp for students in winter vacations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :District education Authority has decided to organize a cricket coaching camp for students during winter vacations.

International cricket coaches and South Punjab cricket experts will coach the students and provide training to the players in the camp to be held at the Government Boys Model High school Gulgasht Bosan Road cricket ground.

The camp was being set up under the supervision of the South Punjab School Education Department.

The coaching camp would start on Monday, December 26. Students of government and private schools could get registration and other information by going to the designated place or by contacting the focal persons of the coaching camp: Mukhtar Ahmed, mobile number 03015085240, and Sajjad Hussain 03047355129.