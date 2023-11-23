Open Menu

Education Deptt To Recover 10 To 60 Percent From Monthly Salaries Of Officers, Teachers In Corruption Scam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 23, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Education deptt to recover 10 to 60 percent from monthly salaries of officers, teachers in corruption scam

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) The Elementary and Secondary Education department has directed a recovery of 10 to 60 percent from the monthly salaries of 22000 teachers and 49 administrative officers of grades 16 to 19 of the department in the light of an inquiry report of NAB in a case of corruption and nepotism in the disbursement of free books among students.

A copy of the letter available with this agency revealed that 60 percent recovery would be made from principals and headmasters of middle, secondary and higher secondary schools (MS&HSS), 50 percent from heads of primary schools, 20 percent from Sub-divisional education officers of primary institutions and district education officers of MS&HSS and 10 percent from Assistant Sub-divisional education officers (Circle) Primary schools, assistant district education officers or focal persons of Primary schools, district education officers Primary schools, the focal person in MS&HSS and assistant districts education officers MS&HSS.

According to the education department, more than 22,000 principals, headmasters and primary school head teachers of primary to middle, high and higher secondary schools have received the letter of recovery.

Director E&SED has been asked to recover the amount from the officers of the education department.

Related Topics

Corruption National Accountability Bureau Education Circle From

Recent Stories

Punjab govt decides to close schools, colleges ami ..

Punjab govt decides to close schools, colleges amid Smog crisis

47 minutes ago
 US authorities thwart conspiracy to assassinate Si ..

US authorities thwart conspiracy to assassinate Sikh leader on American soil

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Police accelerate snap-checking, search operation ..

Police accelerate snap-checking, search operation to net outlaws

15 hours ago
 Malaria jabs set for broader rollout in Africa

Malaria jabs set for broader rollout in Africa

15 hours ago
Maulana Haidari meets with Imam-e-Kaaba

Maulana Haidari meets with Imam-e-Kaaba

15 hours ago
 All legal hitches, false cases against Nawaz Shari ..

All legal hitches, false cases against Nawaz Sharif to be removed soon: Pakistan ..

15 hours ago
 Oil prices fall after OPEC+ postpones meeting

Oil prices fall after OPEC+ postpones meeting

15 hours ago
 Afghan govt not issuing visas to Pakistani journal ..

Afghan govt not issuing visas to Pakistani journalists: Caretaker Minister for I ..

15 hours ago
 E-Procurement System a significant step towards go ..

E-Procurement System a significant step towards good governance: CS

15 hours ago
 Efforts underway to repatriate one million illegal ..

Efforts underway to repatriate one million illegal immigrants by end of January: ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan