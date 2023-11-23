Education deptt to recover 10 to 60 percent from monthly salaries of officers, teachers in corruption scam

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) The Elementary and Secondary Education department has directed a recovery of 10 to 60 percent from the monthly salaries of 22000 teachers and 49 administrative officers of grades 16 to 19 of the department in the light of an inquiry report of NAB in a case of corruption and nepotism in the disbursement of free books among students.

A copy of the letter available with this agency revealed that 60 percent recovery would be made from principals and headmasters of middle, secondary and higher secondary schools (MS&HSS), 50 percent from heads of primary schools, 20 percent from Sub-divisional education officers of primary institutions and district education officers of MS&HSS and 10 percent from Assistant Sub-divisional education officers (Circle) Primary schools, assistant district education officers or focal persons of Primary schools, district education officers Primary schools, the focal person in MS&HSS and assistant districts education officers MS&HSS.

According to the education department, more than 22,000 principals, headmasters and primary school head teachers of primary to middle, high and higher secondary schools have received the letter of recovery.

Director E&SED has been asked to recover the amount from the officers of the education department.