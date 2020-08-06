UrduPoint.com
Education Deptt Uploading Data Of Registered Private Schools

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 05:29 PM

Education deptt uploading data of registered private schools

The district education department has started work for uploading data of registered private schools

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :The district education department has started work for uploading data of registered private schools.

According to an official source, the Punjab government had introduced a Private Education Provider Registration and Information System Portal and fixed August 17 deadline for uploading data of private schools.

After completion of data on portal, parents will be able to check record of schools, the sourceadded.

