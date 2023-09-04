Open Menu

Education Deptt Warns Action Against DEOs, Teachers Over Poor Result In SSC Exam 2023

Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Education deptt warns action against DEOs, teachers over poor result in SSC exam 2023

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education while expressing concerns over the "very poor" results of the government schools in Peshawar in the SSC examination 2023 had sought details of the schools for strict action against the officials responsible.

According to a letter from the department, explanations of the district education officers (DEO) male and female were called, regarding the below 50 per cent results of the government schools in the SSC examination, while they were also asked to provide details of the subject teachers, enrolment in class 9th and 10 and subject wise result percentage of both the classes.

The department has decided to take action against both the DEOs and subject teachers for unsatisfactory performance in matriculation exams.

According to the board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Peshawar the result of Government Higher Secondary school Khawaida Khel was zero per cent, GGHS Hazar Khwani (Science) five, Achini Payan School eight, Wazir Bagh 26 per cent, GGHSS Sufaid Sang and GHSS No 2 Peshawar Cantt 27 per cent, GGHS Civil Quarters 28, GGHSS BSD 30, GGHSS University Town and GGHS City Railway Station 31, GGHS Hazar Khwani (Art) 33, GGHS Wazir Bagh 41, GGHS Dabgari Gate 47, GGHSS Khyber Colony and GGHS Kukar 48.

