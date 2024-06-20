Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressing the government's resolve to promote education in the country said that imposing education emergency in Pakistan showed how the government was serious in promoting this sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressing the government's resolve to promote education in the country said that imposing education emergency in Pakistan showed how the government was serious in promoting this sector.

He said the government was taking steps to increase the capacity of the country's youth through the use of modern technology.

He was talking to a high level delegation of Google for Education led by its Managing Director Kevin Kells. The delegation comprised of Google for Education representatives from eight countries.

The prime minister told the delegation that the government was providing laptops to the brilliant students from remote areas of the country. For this scheme, he said the required amount had already been allocated in the budget 2024-25.

He pointed out that the scope of Danish Schools was being expanded to the less developed areas of Islamabad,

Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The prime minister welcoming the Google's decision to establish manufacturing plants of chromebooks in Pakistan, appreciated the signing of letter of intent between Google for Education and Ministry of the Federal Education to promote education in Pakistan.

He invited Google for Education to expand its scope of cooperation with government of Pakistan.

Being briefed on Google for Education's initiatives to promote education and training in Pakistan, the prime minister was told that Google was working on "Digital Journey" for education, and 'Digital Safety', especially digital safety program for children.

Google for Education and the National Rural Support Program are working together to promote digital skills and protection in rural areas while under 'Balochistan First and Gilgit-Baltistan First' programs, training has been provided to thousands of youth regarding digital skills and security, the meeting was informed.

The prime minister was further informed that the number of out-of-school children would be reduced with the help of artificial intelligence whereas Google for Education would provide artificial intelligence training in key national languages of Pakistan. Google for Education also offered to make Danish school under construction in Islamabad a Google Center of Excellence.

The prime minister was told that Google for Education organized training programs for teachers in collaboration with the Punjab government and last year, Google for Education gave 45 thousand certificates in Pakistan.

The meeting was also attended by Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Minister of State for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja and relevant high officials.