Education experts urge institutions to follow strict SOPs for a safe return of students

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :education experts Tuesday urged school administrations not to go into "panic mode" over the reopening of schools and every institute must take responsibility of complying with the guidelines to stay safe from COVID-19 pandemic as it is not over yet.

"Educate students about precautions from contracting COVID-19 especially when it came to touching shared surfaces like doorknobs, furniture, chair arms, tables, books, computer equipment audio/video equipment, game devices, and other communal use items, experts stressed while speaking to a Radio Pakistan's current Affair program.

Vice Chancellor, Quaid-e-Azam University Dr. Muhammad Ali said i would like to appreciate the decision of the government for gradual opening of educational activities from 15th of this month, adding, every institute must strictly follow the guidelines to stay safe from COVID-19 pandemic.

He said we are going for the hybrid planning as we have decided to hold the classes on rotation basis and this routine will be adopted for almost two months and after that new planning will be implemented according to the situation.

Wearing masks in educational institutes will be mandatory for the faculty, students and staff, he added.

Professor, Sehala College Prof. Naeem Dar adds that it is a good decision of the government to resume educational activities but the guidelines and SOPs will be difficult to comply with.

For example, the average strength of students in class 10th is 80. As per the guidelines issued by the government, 15 students must be accommodated in a single class maintaining a distance of 5-6 feet.

It means one class will be divided into 5 classes, he said, adding, to meet this situation, additional faculty will also be required.

He further explained that there will also be issues with the transportation of the students as the current transport facility of the institutes cannot comply with the guidelines of the government.

It is the need of the time that the government must review the guidelines and make these flexible as much as possible, he added.

VC, The Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Athar Mehboob also said it is a good decision taken by the government to resume the educational activities in different phases but the threat of spread of COVID-19 is not over yet so the educational institutes have to ensure the proper implementation of the guidelines and SOPs.

The students must ensure the social distancing and the staff and students must wear face masks, he added.

He said the morning assemblies are also banned. The teachers and other faculty should have their COVID-19 tests before joining the institutes, he mentioned.

I would appeal the government to reduce the costs of COVID-19 test for the students and teachers to an affordable extent, he demanded.