Education, financial independence keys to empower women in society : MPA

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N Member Provincial Assembly Hina Parvez Butt Wednesday on the occasion of 'International Women's day stressed quality education and financial independence which are the main keys to empowering women in society.

Talking to the ptv news channel, Hina Pervaiz while paying tributes to Pakistani women, said that they proved their mettle in every field of life. She said that all-out efforts were being made to provide equal opportunities to women.

She said islam and the constitution of Pakistan negated all discrimination against women, adding that it was essential to provide resources and support to women entrepreneurs and business owners to make them financially independent.

The entire society needs to work collectively to ensure more empowerment, protection and fair rights for women, she added.

She said youngsters especially girls were blessed with capabilities and determined to serve the nation, adding, "the youth is our asset and we are formulating comprehensive policies and programs for them".

While appreciating the role of women she said that despite all odds and social taboos, women were serving in every sector including politics. " PML-N government reaffirm its commitment to ensuring women a secure and enabling environment to play their rightful role in our nation's development," she added.