Open Menu

Education For All Program Continues In Far Flung Areas Of South Waziristan

Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2023 | 11:22 PM

Education for all program continues in far flung areas of South Waziristan

The education for all program launched with the assistance of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government and Pakistan Army is successfully continued in far-flung areas of the South Waziristan tribal district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) The education for all program launched with the assistance of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government and Pakistan Army is successfully continued in far-flung areas of the South Waziristan tribal district.

Educational activities at Government Primary School Madi Jan, which has been nonfunctional since 2015, were formally started and hundreds of children were enrolled in the school, official sources told APP.

A function was held in the school under the aegis of the Pakistan Army where books and stationery were distributed among students for their education encouragement.

Efforts for the activation of educational infrastructure are underway during the ongoing education for all campaign that would help continue education activities and make them more organized.

The local elders of Madi Jan highly appreciated the efforts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government and the Pakistan Army.

Related Topics

Pakistan South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Education 2015 All Government

Recent Stories

Stocks mostly up as Fed tempers rate cut expectati ..

Stocks mostly up as Fed tempers rate cut expectations

4 minutes ago
 Nomination filing process sweeps Islamabad, candid ..

Nomination filing process sweeps Islamabad, candidates eager for NA seats

9 minutes ago
 Ahmed Saleem’s unique treasure of archives needs ..

Ahmed Saleem’s unique treasure of archives needs to be preserved for future ge ..

14 minutes ago
 DGSE organizes special programme on eve of Int't D ..

DGSE organizes special programme on eve of Int't Day of Persons with Disabilitie ..

14 minutes ago
 Gaza 'most dangerous place in world to be a child' ..

Gaza 'most dangerous place in world to be a child': UNICEF

14 minutes ago
 ECP denies creation of additional seat in CEC’s ..

ECP denies creation of additional seat in CEC’s native constituency

14 minutes ago
IHC reserves decision regarding Omar Ayub's plea s ..

IHC reserves decision regarding Omar Ayub's plea seeking cases details

7 minutes ago
 DIG East for establishing lady police officer desk ..

DIG East for establishing lady police officer desk in police stations

7 minutes ago
 Sindh University issues new Schedule for postponed ..

Sindh University issues new Schedule for postponed papers

7 minutes ago
 ROs start issuing nomination papers in Larkana, Ka ..

ROs start issuing nomination papers in Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, other distric ..

7 minutes ago
 Bilawal stresses need for fresh approach in politi ..

Bilawal stresses need for fresh approach in politics

7 minutes ago
 Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmo ..

Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed highlights urge ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan