Education for all program continues in far flung areas of South Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) The education for all program launched with the assistance of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government and Pakistan Army is successfully continued in far-flung areas of the South Waziristan tribal district.

Educational activities at Government Primary School Madi Jan, which has been nonfunctional since 2015, were formally started and hundreds of children were enrolled in the school, official sources told APP.

A function was held in the school under the aegis of the Pakistan Army where books and stationery were distributed among students for their education encouragement.

Efforts for the activation of educational infrastructure are underway during the ongoing education for all campaign that would help continue education activities and make them more organized.

The local elders of Madi Jan highly appreciated the efforts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government and the Pakistan Army.