Education For All Vital For Progress, Prosperity Of Country: Asad

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2022 | 07:38 PM

Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser on Tuesday underlined the importance of water conservation and education for all for the sustainable future of the country

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser on Tuesday underlined the importance of water conservation and education for all for the sustainable future of the country.

While addressing a ceremony related to Tarbella Five extension project he said the initiative of WAPDA under a decade of Dams would help Pakistan to achieve water autarchy. The British High Commissioner in Pakistan Christian Turner was the Special invitee.

Speaker Asad Qaiser sought to maintain close liaison with all stakeholders for the uplift of the country.

He also sought close liaison of Pakistani Educational institutions and British institutions for supporting education and especially women education in the country.

He also apprised the British High Commissioner about the university of Swabi and the cooperation of KORT.

Meanwhile, Speaker Asad Qaiser, Chairman WAPDA, British High Commissioner also inaugurated tree plantation drive 2022 to celebrate the tree Tarbella Dam Project.

Later, Chairman WAPDA briefed the visitors about the Tarbella Five extension project which would enhance the power generation capacity of the dam up to 6000 megawatts.

He said Tarbella five extension would increase storage capacity as the project is under progress under WAPDA decade of Dams.

He briefed the participants that small dams like Dasu Diamer and Basha would enhance storage and Power Generation capacity.

He also briefed about 300 megawatts projects of solar power plant on Tarbella for which PC -1 has been prepared.

British High Commissioner Christian Turner expressed his thankfulness to speaker for inviting him and appreciated his policy initiatives of gender and disability-inclusive initiatives.

He said the sustainable future of the world and Pakistan was dependent on water conservation and education for all. He said UK support programmes to upgrade social sectors would further deepen the ties among both countries.

The ceremony was attended by MNA Usman Tarakai, Minister for KP Education Sharam Tarraqi, KP Information Minister Kamran Bangash, Chaudary Akhtar Chief Executive Officer KORT, Director British Council, and Senior officers of District Administration and WAPDA.

More Stories From Pakistan

