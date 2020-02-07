UrduPoint.com
Education, Forest Deptts Sign MoU For Plantation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 12:34 AM

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) between two public entities including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forest and Education Departments was signed for launching of plantation drive across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ):A memorandum of understanding (MoU) between two public entities including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forest and Education Departments was signed for launching of plantation drive across the province.

The MoU was signed in presence of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan at a ceremony held here Thursday at CM Secretariat.

According to a MoU, approximately four million male and female students studying across the province in schools and universities would participate in the said plantation drive.

At least four billion sapling would be planted while every student would be responsible not only for planting 10 samples but also for its look after.

The ceremony among other concerned officers was attended by KP Forest and Environment Minister Ishtiq Urmur, Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Akbar Ayub, Special Assistant to KP CM on Education Khaleequr Rehman and Advisor to CM for Merged Districts Ajmal Wazir.

