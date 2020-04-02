UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Education From One Up-to Middle Through Cable Network

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 08:13 PM

Education from one up-to middle through cable network

Education department has made arrangements to teach students from one up-to middle standard through cable network in wake of school closures because of COVID-19

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Education department has made arrangements to teach students from one up-to middle standard through cable network in wake of school closures because of COVID-19.

CEO District Education Authority, Sharafat Ali said in a statement in first phase kids would be taught through cable network.

He informed all assistant education officers (AEOs) have been deputed in the district to make arrangements from 8am to one pm for these classes to avoid the loss of students.

In second phase, the education will be imparted through you tube for Matric classes in the areas where cable operators are not operating, Education officer said adding that instructions and electronic material have been passed on to all AEOs and Headmasters, headmistress for this purpose.

Training of staff is also underway, the statement concluded.

Related Topics

Education All From

Recent Stories

OIC-ISFLaunches an Urgent Initiative to Assist Mem ..

13 minutes ago

Emirates Sky Cargo reaffirms commitment to Pakista ..

30 minutes ago

KP Govt to provide coronavirus diagnostic facility ..

3 minutes ago

Over 6,000 women sign up for PM's Corona Relief Ti ..

3 minutes ago

Governor Sindh meets DG Rangers Sindh

3 minutes ago

TMO Chitral distributes free masks, gloves, saniti ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.