Education from one up-to middle through cable network

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Education department has made arrangements to teach students from one up-to middle standard through cable network in wake of school closures because of COVID-19.

CEO District Education Authority, Sharafat Ali said in a statement in first phase kids would be taught through cable network.

He informed all assistant education officers (AEOs) have been deputed in the district to make arrangements from 8am to one pm for these classes to avoid the loss of students.

In second phase, the education will be imparted through you tube for Matric classes in the areas where cable operators are not operating, Education officer said adding that instructions and electronic material have been passed on to all AEOs and Headmasters, headmistress for this purpose.

Training of staff is also underway, the statement concluded.