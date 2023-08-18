Education from physically handicapped children

(@FahadShabbir)

Mirpurkhas:, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Regional Director of Special Education and Rehabilitation Centers Mirpurkhas on Friday announced admissions for Physically Handicapped Children for the academic year 2023-24 in the centers across the province.

According to the statement issued, all the students from age 5 to 12 having visually, hearing, speech impaired, physically or mentally retarded would be allowed admission to become useful citizens of society.

Free education, transport service, books and stationery, uniform and lunch along with a monthly stipend of 2,000 rupees will be awarded to registered students.

Alongside, facilities like physiotherapy, speech therapy, computer lab, vocational facilities like work, art and craft, music classes, sports and parental guidance will also be provided.