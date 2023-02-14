Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali on Tuesday said youth have huge responsibilities on their shoulders and termed education as the only gateway to their bright future

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali on Tuesday said youth have huge responsibilities on their shoulders and termed education as the only gateway to their bright future.

He expressed these views while addressing the 12th convocations of Hazara University, Mansehra.

Haji Ghulam Ali said that youth should use their education properly to bring new research and inventions, unfortunately, research has been left behind in all academic fields, including the agricultural sector.

He said that the educated youth should use their skills and research for practicality with the community associated with the respective fields.

Governor also congratulated students who completed their education in various fields.

Earlier, the Governor awarded gold medals to 105 students who achieved outstanding academic positions in the convocation while M.Phil, Ph.D., Master and Bachelor degrees were distributed among 1100 male and female students.

In the convocation, Vice Chancellor Hazara University Professor Dr. Jameel Ahmed while addressing presented the overall performance report of the university to the governor.