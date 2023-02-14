UrduPoint.com

Education Gateway Of Youth's Bright Future: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2023 | 09:28 PM

Education gateway of youth's bright future: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali on Tuesday said youth have huge responsibilities on their shoulders and termed education as the only gateway to their bright future

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali on Tuesday said youth have huge responsibilities on their shoulders and termed education as the only gateway to their bright future.

He expressed these views while addressing the 12th convocations of Hazara University, Mansehra.

Haji Ghulam Ali said that youth should use their education properly to bring new research and inventions, unfortunately, research has been left behind in all academic fields, including the agricultural sector.

He said that the educated youth should use their skills and research for practicality with the community associated with the respective fields.

Governor also congratulated students who completed their education in various fields.

Earlier, the Governor awarded gold medals to 105 students who achieved outstanding academic positions in the convocation while M.Phil, Ph.D., Master and Bachelor degrees were distributed among 1100 male and female students.

In the convocation, Vice Chancellor Hazara University Professor Dr. Jameel Ahmed while addressing presented the overall performance report of the university to the governor.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Education Male Mansehra Ghulam Ali Gold Hazara University Mansehra All

Recent Stories

Human Rights Watch Says US Policy on Autonomous We ..

Human Rights Watch Says US Policy on Autonomous Weapons 'Recipe for Disaster'

2 minutes ago
 Trump Weighs Use of Firing Squad, Guillotine Execu ..

Trump Weighs Use of Firing Squad, Guillotine Executions in Midst of 2024 Run - R ..

2 minutes ago
 Pentagon Admits Possibility of Bakhmut Falling, Sa ..

Pentagon Admits Possibility of Bakhmut Falling, Says Will not Have Strategic Imp ..

2 minutes ago
 Russian Budget to Get Extra $8.1Bln in 2023 From O ..

Russian Budget to Get Extra $8.1Bln in 2023 From Oil Taxation Changes - Finance ..

2 minutes ago
 Austin Says US, Allies Expect to See Ukraine Condu ..

Austin Says US, Allies Expect to See Ukraine Conduct Offensive 'Sometime' in Spr ..

8 minutes ago
 KP Govt taking pragmatic steps to empower LG repre ..

KP Govt taking pragmatic steps to empower LG representatives: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.