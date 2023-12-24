Education guarantee of development for any nation: Mayor Peshawar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali has said that education is the basic need of every human being, which is also a guarantee of development for any nation or society.

The mayor of Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali, was the chief guest at the annual day ceremony of the University Model School. Professor Dr Saleem, former Provincial Minister Amanullah Haqqani, Principal, and other members of various faculties were also present with him.

Addressing the ceremony, Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali said that the need for education is very important in today's era. No matter how much time has progressed, the importance of education has its destiny, he added.

A good society can be formed due to moral education. Teachers are indispensable for the achievement of education and help children achieve higher education, he said, adding that there are lively teachers in the educational environment, without whom education cannot be imagined.

On this occasion, Mayor Peshawar said: “I received my intermediate education from Municipal Inter school and College Wazir Bagh and my Master from Peshawar University.

“What I am today because of the teacher's guidance,” he said, adding, “I am trying to fulfill the needs of every educational institution.” He said all facilities would be provided to the students in their schools and colleges, for which a plan has already been chalked out.

He said an ambulance for the first aid treatment of the students would be provided, along with the distribution of sports equipment and cash incentives for the position holders’ students. Under the supervision of the University Model School, Rs. 1 million will be given to those who get positions.

Mayor Peshawar also announced the construction of new hostel rooms, their renovation, and more guidance for sports activities. The teachers, he said, have an excellent role in shaping the students to the right path. On this occasion, Mayor Peshawar also inaugurated the annual sports gala of the University Public School.