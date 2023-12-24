Open Menu

Education Guarantee Of Development For Any Nation: Mayor Peshawar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 24, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Education guarantee of development for any nation: Mayor Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali has said that education is the basic need of every human being, which is also a guarantee of development for any nation or society.

The mayor of Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali, was the chief guest at the annual day ceremony of the University Model School. Professor Dr Saleem, former Provincial Minister Amanullah Haqqani, Principal, and other members of various faculties were also present with him.

Addressing the ceremony, Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali said that the need for education is very important in today's era. No matter how much time has progressed, the importance of education has its destiny, he added.

A good society can be formed due to moral education. Teachers are indispensable for the achievement of education and help children achieve higher education, he said, adding that there are lively teachers in the educational environment, without whom education cannot be imagined.

On this occasion, Mayor Peshawar said: “I received my intermediate education from Municipal Inter school and College Wazir Bagh and my Master from Peshawar University.

“What I am today because of the teacher's guidance,” he said, adding, “I am trying to fulfill the needs of every educational institution.” He said all facilities would be provided to the students in their schools and colleges, for which a plan has already been chalked out.

He said an ambulance for the first aid treatment of the students would be provided, along with the distribution of sports equipment and cash incentives for the position holders’ students. Under the supervision of the University Model School, Rs. 1 million will be given to those who get positions.

Mayor Peshawar also announced the construction of new hostel rooms, their renovation, and more guidance for sports activities. The teachers, he said, have an excellent role in shaping the students to the right path. On this occasion, Mayor Peshawar also inaugurated the annual sports gala of the University Public School.

Related Topics

Peshawar Sports Education Bagh Moral All From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2023

9 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

18 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

18 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

18 hours ago
 Christmas celebrations held at PHC

Christmas celebrations held at PHC

18 hours ago
UNSC resolution on Gaza aid slammed as ‘insuffic ..

UNSC resolution on Gaza aid slammed as ‘insufficient’, prompting ceasefire c ..

18 hours ago
 BFC Rawalpindi to be inaugurated on Jan 15: Secret ..

BFC Rawalpindi to be inaugurated on Jan 15: Secretary Industries

18 hours ago
 KP govt revives Pakistan Arts and Crafts Gallery a ..

KP govt revives Pakistan Arts and Crafts Gallery at Islamabad

18 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz files nomination papers from NA-119, ..

Maryam Nawaz files nomination papers from NA-119, NA-120

18 hours ago
 Seven killed, 1,285 injured in accidents in Punjab

Seven killed, 1,285 injured in accidents in Punjab

18 hours ago
 Fawad, Murtaza Solangi, Governor Wali hold talks w ..

Fawad, Murtaza Solangi, Governor Wali hold talks with protesters from Balochista ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan