Education, Health Ministers To Review Corona Situation On Friday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 08:50 PM

Education, Health Ministers to review corona situation on Friday

Ministers for Education and Health will hold an important meeting tomorrow (Friday) to review the coronavirus situation in the country before opening of educational institutions on January 18

Ministers for Education and Health will hold an important meeting tomorrow (Friday) to review the coronavirus situation in the country before opening of educational institutions on January 18.

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Thursday Tweeted that "Education and Health Ministers meeting again tomorrow to review coronavirus situation before students start coming to school".

He further said that while I desperately want education to continue, but the final decision will be on health grounds. Students will being and will always be a priority, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

