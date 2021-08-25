Education, health sectors top priorities of govt: Jam Kamal

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan Tuesday said the education and health sectors were the top priorities of the present government as better education was the guarantee to a bright future

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan Tuesday said the education and health sectors were the top priorities of the present government as better education was the guarantee to a bright future.

He stated this while chairing a meeting held on the progress of ongoing and new development schemes of various sectors. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Balochistan and other departments of secretaries.

Briefing the meeting, the officials concerned said that 242 new development schemes of secondary education had been included in the current financial year while the Department of Higher Education had a total of 73 ongoing and 84 new schemes.

The meeting was also briefed about the total number of PC-1 received by the higher education department, DSC and PDWP schemes. The meeting was also briefed about the release of funds so far in the current financial year.

It was further informed during the briefing that 12 development schemes of college education have been completed during the last financial year. The Secretary Specialized Healthcare informed the meeting that the development program for the current financial year includes 27 ongoing and 10 new development schemes of Specialized Healthcare.

These include ten new development schemes, of which 04 are DSC schemes and 06 are development projects of PDWP.

The meeting was further told that work was being done to rehabilitate all DHQs across the province and maternal and child units were being set up in hospitals, while medical trauma and emergency centers are being set up under the South Balochistan package.

The Secretary Primary and Healthcare informed the meeting that the development program for the current financial year includes 76 new and 78 ongoing development schemes of primary and secondary healthcare and work is underway to improve telehealth, BHUs and THQs.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister directed to expedite the process of DSCs and PWDPs for timely completion of development schemes.

He said the remote areas, having no middle and high schools, should be given priority for establishment of new educational institutions.

The chief minister directed that all the necessary details should be taken into consideration in the construction of Model High Residential School buildings.

A master plan policy should be formulated for the construction of model high residential school buildings and a series of proposed design changes would be fulfilled, he added.