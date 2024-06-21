Education, Health to be prioritised in Budget: Bugti

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti on Friday said that the budget of the next financial year 2024-25 would be in line with public needs as education and health were priorities in the budget

He expressed these views while addressing a luncheon ceremony held for the government and allied members of Provincial Assembly, consultation on budget of 2024-25 before presenting the budget.

The chief minister said that public resources would be spent on the welfare of the people.

Bugti said that Balochistan Government was determined to raise the standard of living of the people by taking the province on the path of development.