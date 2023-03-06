UrduPoint.com

Education, Health, Women Empowerment Vital Factors For Growth: Dr Arif Alvi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Education, health, women empowerment vital factors for growth: Dr Arif Alvi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi said on Monday that education, health, welfare and women empowerment were the most important factors for a proper growth of any society.

He said this while visiting the department of special needs in the University of Management & Technology here. First Lady Samina Alvi also accompanied the president.

Giving an example of China, the President said that China had made enormous progress through improving its education and health sectors.

It was very unfortunate that there were almost more than 20 million out of school children in Pakistan and it was need of the hour to enroll them, he added.

He said it was highly important to promote the concept of inclusion in the society.

"If we look around, almost every family has a child who was deprived of any one of the five basic senses", he observed.

Dr Arif Alvi said there was a need to change attitudes of the society towards differently-abled persons and jobs should be created to match their abilities.

He said, "Time is coming when no nation can make progress without ensuring inclusiveness in its society." He said, "Only 9 per cent of our FSC students go to universities and some 18 to 20 per cent students go up to intermediate level which are not good percentage at all." With rapid advancement in technology, the world was changing as there were a lot of mobile applications which were very helpful for people with disabilities, he said.

He further said, "The country has a lot of potential, adding that it is of utmost importance for the country not to deviate from its priorities." Dr Arif Alvi said that inflation was the biggest challenge and it was dire need to control it in the larger interest of people.

Prof Dr Abdul Hameed, Ibrahim Hassan Murad also spoke on the occasion.

Later, President Dr Arif Alvi and First Lady Samina Alvi witnessed differentprojects of the differently-abled students and also interacted with them.

The students also briefed the President and First Lady about their research work.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Education Mobile China Progress Women Family All From Million Jobs Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

PSL 2023 Match 23 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2023 Match 23 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars Score, History, Who Will W ..

2 minutes ago
 Dulsco Group acquires Advance Global Recruitment L ..

Dulsco Group acquires Advance Global Recruitment Ltd

13 minutes ago
 ECC Okays Hajj Policy for 2023

ECC Okays Hajj Policy for 2023

16 minutes ago
 Major General Faisal Al Shehhi inaugurates 6th Nat ..

Major General Faisal Al Shehhi inaugurates 6th National Service Career Fair

43 minutes ago
 Women’s League exhibition matches: PCB shares br ..

Women’s League exhibition matches: PCB shares broadcast details

53 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Chairman of SAEEPC Committe ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Chairman of SAEEPC Committee

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.