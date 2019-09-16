UrduPoint.com
Education, Healthcare Facilities Be Provided To Labourers: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 07:37 PM

Education, healthcare facilities be provided to labourers: Minister

Sindh Minister for Information and Archives and Labour Saeed Ghani on Monday said that education and healthcare facilities should be improved for the laborers of the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Sindh Minister for Information and Archives and Labour Saeed Ghani on Monday said that education and healthcare facilities should be improved for the laborers of the province.

He said this while presiding over a high level meeting of the Labor Department on Monday, said a statement.

The meeting briefed the Minister at length about the education and health services being provided to the laborers under the Labour Department.

Saeed Ghani said that all the hospitals and dispensaries which were being functioning under Sindh Employees Social Security Institution should utilize all the resources to further improve the medical care being provided to the laborers.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, Saeed Ghani further said that all facilities including X-ray and laboratory tests should be ensured in SESSI's hospitals and dispensaries.

He said that all the better facilities should be provided to the patients coming to the OPDs and dispensaries of these hospitals.

Saeed Ghani said that the Sindh government had always been trying to provide better health and education facilities to the laborers and their families.

Secretary Labour Abdul Rasheed Solangi, Commissioner SESSI Kashif Gulzar and other senior officers also attended themeeting.

