Education Imperative To Solve Problem Of Poverty, Unemployment: DG KDA

Tue 24th September 2019 | 09:06 PM

Education imperative to solve problem of poverty, unemployment: DG KDA

Director General (DG), Karachi Development Authority (KDA), Dr. Badar Jameel Tuesday said that without education we could not solve the problems of poverty and unemployment

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Director General (DG), Karachi Development Authority (KDA), Dr. Badar Jameel Tuesday said that without education we could not solve the problems of poverty and unemployment.

He said this during a meeting with teachers and school administration at North Nazimabad, said a statement.

Dr.

Badar Jameel said that he is pleased to know that KDA schools are providing better education.

He directed to make a committee to check all facilities which are being provided in all schools and report to him within one week.

He said, "We are struggling for research-based education across the all schools." Along with better education we have to provide healthy activities to students, Dr. Badar Jameel added.

Secretary KDA Shakeel Siddiqui and other officials concerned were also present on the occasion.

