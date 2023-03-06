Education indispensable for development of any country; Dr Jamal

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Provincial Caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Punjab, Dr Jamal Nasir has said that education was indispensable for the development of any country.

While speaking on the occasion of the International Education Summit 2023 organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Sunday, he said that as long as Muslims were experts in the field of education, they ruled the world. When education was neglected, they fell into decline, he added.

Dr Jamal Nasir said that to deal with the current economic challenges, the education system had to be developed according to the requirements of the new era.

To compete with the world, we have to upgrade the education system according to the demand of the industry, he expressed.

The minister said the objective of the conference was to increase communication between industry and academia in view of contemporary challenges and solve problems related to emerging technology and employment opportunities, e-commerce, scholarships, expensive education and industry demand.

He congratulated the RCCI for organizing such a conference and added that the Chamber highlighted education problems at the international level.

Representatives of the trader's associations, the Chamber's members and university faculties were also present on the occasion.